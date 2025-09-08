US authorities unable to fully assess effectiveness of sanctions against Russia — report

WASHINGTON, September 8. /TASS/. The US federal government agencies responsible for the sanctions regime against Russia are unable to fully monitor the effectiveness of these restrictions, the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) concluded in a report.

"US agencies primarily responsible for implementing sanctions and export controls on Russia have not established clearly defined objectives linked to measurable outcomes with targets for their activities. As a result, agencies cannot fully assess progress towards achieving their objectives, thus limiting the US government's ability to determine the effectiveness of its broader sanctions and export controls efforts related to Russia," the document says.

According to estimates contained in the report, the Russian economy's growth rate has slowed slightly in 2022, but no changes relative to experts' expectations have been identified in 2023-2024. The GAO believes that the use of the so-called shadow fleet "limited efficacy" of the price cap on Russian oil, while "export controls have hindered but not completely prevented Russia's efforts to obtain US military technologies."

The US GAO recommended that agencies "define the objectives and targets" for sanctions against Russia, as well as "assess progress these objectives." The Departments of Commerce and Treasury agreed with our recommendations. The State Department partially agreed, the authors of the report sum up.

On August 1, US President Donald Trump said that he intended to impose sanctions against Russia, although he acknowledged that this might not have a significant impact on the situation with the settlement of the crisis in Ukraine.

On August 2, the American leader also announced that he was ready to impose new restrictions, noting that Russia knows how to cope with sanctions.

Trump had previously said that he was giving Russia and Ukraine 50 days to reach an agreement, after which he intended to impose 100% trade duties on Moscow and its trading partners. On July 29, he said that he was disappointed with Russia and the progress in the settlement, and therefore shortened the period to 10 days. However, new restrictions were never introduced by the US. On September 7, the head of the National Economic Council at the White House, Kevin Hassett, said that Washington administration officials would discuss the possibility of introducing new sanctions against Russia in the coming days, and the final decision would be made by the President.