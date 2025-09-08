Trump urges foreign companies to comply with laws after detention of South Korean workers

WASHINGTON, September 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump, against the backdrop of the detention of more than 300 South Korean workers involved in the construction of the Hyundai and LG plant, called on foreign companies to comply with immigration laws.

"Following the immigration enforcement operation on the Hyundai battery plant in Georgia, I am hereby calling on all foreign companies investing in the United States to please respect our nation’s immigration laws. Your investments are welcome, and we encourage you to legally bring your very smart people, with great technical talent, to build world-class products," Trump wrote on his Truth Social page.

He also emphasized that foreign companies attracting skilled foreign professionals should hire and train American workers.

Earlier, US authorities detained 457 people at the construction site of an electric vehicle battery factory owned by South Korean companies Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution in Georgia. More than 300 of those detained are South Korean citizens. They are suspected of violating immigration laws. Later, South Korean authorities agreed with the US to return the detained workers to their homeland.

The Yonhap news agency noted that most of the South Korean citizens came to the US on B1 business visas or under the ESTA visa waiver program for short trips. US authorities said that those detained were working in the US without the proper authorization.