Moldovan opposition sees its mission in removing current authorities — opposition leader

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. The Moldovan opposition sees its mission in defeating the regime of President Maia Sandu and her ruling Party of Action and Solidarity at the upcoming parliamentary elections on September 28, Ilan Sor, the leader of the opposition Victory bloc, said.

"From the very beginning, we understood that the authorities are afraid of the Victory bloc. They are sparing no effort not to let it get registered. That is why we have been stating that our key mission today is to remove the Sandu regime. We are still discussing with the colleagues how this should be done. But the key goal is to oust the Sandu regime," he said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

According to Sor, his bloc, which was denied registration, will support all opposition forces at the upcoming elections not to let the ruling party win them. "We will formulate our political goals and tasks - early election and so on - later. We have plans. But our task today is to remove the Sandu regime and we must do our best to make this happen," he explained.

According to public opinion polls, the ruling party has little chance to win the majority of seats in parliament. So, the future government is unlikely to be single-party. The Patriotic Bloc consisting of the Party of Socialists, the Party of Communists, the Heart of Moldova and the Future of Moldova parties, as well as the pro-European Alternative bloc, which supports the country’s pro-European policy but criticizes Sandu’s anti-Russian course, are likely to be the ruling party’s opponents in parliament. Apart from that, the Our Party led by former Mayor of the city of Balti Renato Usatii is likely to win seat in Moldova’s parliament as well.

The Victory bloc, which stands for restoring relations with Russia, has been accused of maintaining ties with the outlawed Shor party. Criminal cases have been opened against the leaders of the bloc and other opposition parties. The Moldovan authorities have closed television channels and news portals that provided platform for the opposition ahead of the elections.