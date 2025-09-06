Trump, Xi may meet on sidelines of APEC summit in South Korea — TV

NEW YORK, September 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump plans to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea in October, on the sidelines of which he may meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, CNN reported citing sources.

According to them, organization of a meeting between the two leaders is being discussed, but no agreements have yet been reached.

The White House confirmed to the TV channel that the visit of the US president to South Korea is possible and that his goal will be negotiations on economic, trade, civil energy and defense cooperation.

The APEC Summit, chaired by the Republic of Korea, will be held on October 31 - November 1 in Gyeongju.

CNN said that Trump's trip to the Republic of Korea may provide him with the opportunity to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. According to the TV channel, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung invited his American counterpart to the APEC summit last week and suggested that the platform could become a place for talks with the DPRK leader.

Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Marat Berdyev earlier told TASS that the Republic of Korea, as the organizer of the APEC summit this year, had sent an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Moscow will decide on the level of the delegation later.