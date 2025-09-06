Trump says US ready to continue military operations in Caribbean

NEW YORK, September 7. /TASS/. The United States is ready to continue military operations in the Caribbean to fight drug cartels, President Donald Trump said in a letter to Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Mike Johnson and interim Chairman of the Senate Chuck Grassley.

"I write to apprise you of military action taken on September 2, 2025 in the Caribbean Sea, and the potential for future such actions. It is not possible at this time to know the full scope and duration of military operations that will be necessary. United States forces remain postured to carry out further military operations," the letter dated September 4 says. It was published on Saturday by CNN journalist Alayna Treene.

On September 2, the US president said the American army had killed 11 members of a Venezuelan drug cartel during an operation in international waters. According to Trump, Venezuela is taking insufficient measures to combat drug trafficking. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said the republic is facing the most serious threat of invasion from the United States in the last 100 years.

According to Reuters, on August 19, three destroyers of the US Navy, USS Gravely, USS Jason Dunham and USS Sampson, were sent to the southern Caribbean to the coast of Venezuela to conduct operations against drug cartels.

Nuclear submarine USS Newport News, the missile cruiser USS Lake Erie, amphibious ships and 4,500 military personnel were transferred there.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the undisguised pressure of the West on Venezuela and escalation of the situation around it is an absolutely unacceptable method of doing business and poses a threat to security.