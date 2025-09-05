Japan not sending troops to Ukraine after ceasefire

TOKYO, September 5. /TASS/. Tokyo is not considering sending troops from its Self-Defense Forces to Ukraine after a ceasefire is established in that country, as agreed by some of the Coalition of the Willing countries, said Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi.

"Japan is not among these 26 countries, and the Japanese government is not considering sending Self-Defense Forces personnel [to Ukraine]," he replied to a related question from reporters.

On August 4, European leaders and Vladimir Zelensky took part in a meeting of the coalition of the willing in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron said at a news conference that 26 members of the coalition had expressed readiness to send military contingents to Ukraine once there is a ceasefire or peace to avoid giving Russia a pretext. Macron refused to specify exactly which countries had made this pledge or approximately how many troops such an international force would involve. He added that "some others have yet to take a position," while as many as 35 leaders attended Thursday’s meeting.

On August 18, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia rejects any scenarios envisaging the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine that can lead to an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict.