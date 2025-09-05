Xi Jinping to participate in BRICS summit on September 8 via video linkup — O Globo

RIO DE JANEIRO, September 5. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping will participate in the extraordinary videoconfrerence BRICS summit on September 8, Brazil’s O Globo newspaper wrote citing Chief Adviser to the President of Brazil Celso Amorim.

The diplomat said on the outcomes of his visit to Beijing that Xi Jinping "has confirmed his participation."

The extraordinary BRICS summit in the videoconference format was organized on Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s initiative. According to CNN Brasil, the Brazilian leader is set to discuss with his partners threats to mutipolar world order and the group’s common response to US tariffs and sanctions.