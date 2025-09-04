MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has refused Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation to come to Moscow for a bilateral meeting.

At a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Zelensky clarified that he had learned of the invitation from "American partners."

The Kiev regime's head also reiterated the need for security guarantees for Kiev, emphasizing that it should have a "strong Ukrainian army." He stressed that to achieve this, Ukraine needs "weapons, funding, and training."

Summing up the results of the "coalition of the willing" talks in Paris, the Kiev regime's head said that the participants had agreed to establish a "presence" in Ukraine — "in the air, at sea, and on land." Prior to this, Macron announced that 26 countries had "officially committed to deploying troops to Ukraine as support forces" after the ceasefire.

The day before, at a press conference following his visit to China, Putin invited Zelensky to Moscow for a meeting. Later, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga called Putin's proposal "unacceptable.".