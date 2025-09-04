MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. FPV drone units from the Russian Defense Ministry’s Rubicon Testing Center of Advanced Unmanned Technologies are making the Ukrainian army’s logistics more difficult, the Forbes magazine said.

"Russia’s Rubicon drone formation has rapidly emerged as one of the most effective forces on the front, helping to expand the killzone and making it far more difficult for Ukrainian logistics," the media outlet noted.

According to it, "as a result of relentless Russian drone attacks, Ukraine is facing a shortage of trucks, pickups, and armored transport vehicles, many of which are being destroyed on resupply and evacuation runs." Speaking of the Rubicon unit, a Ukrainian soldier told Forbes that "their goal is to target Ukrainian logistics." The magazine noted that Rubicon’s presence on the Konstantinovka front "has forced Ukrainian troops to rethink entire supply routes, applying enormous and sustained pressure on their defenses."

Earlier, Maria Berlinskaya, head of Ukraine’s Victory Drones project, warned about the scale of Rubicon’s growth. "From a unit of several hundred people, they are growing into thousands to cover the entire front," she wrote on Telegram. "By autumn we will see at least 5,000-6,000 specialists in well-coordinated, equipped crews. Everyone who knows Rubicon agrees on one thing – it is very effective," she added.

The Strana media outlet reported, citing a Ukrainian serviceman, that the Rubicon unit had seriously worsened the situation for Ukrainian troops in the Krasnoarmeysk area.