US administration not having immediate plan to send National Guard to Chicago

NEW YORK, September 4. /TASS/. The US Administration does not have a specific plan at the moment to send National Guard personnel to Chicago for combating crime, Vice President JD Vance said.

"There are no immediate plans, but the President [of the US Donald Trump] has said he has the legal authority to protect American citizens, whether that's in Chicago or Washington, DC," Vance said, cited by the White House press pool.

The US leader said on Tuesday that the National Guard troops will be moved to Chicago. Trump did not detail when they would enter the city exactly.