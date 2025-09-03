Kim Jong Un invites Lukashenko to visit North Korea at any time — Pul Pervogo

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Before the start of the military parade in Beijing, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a conversation with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who invited him to visit his country at any time he finds convenient.

"Lukashenko talked to Kim Jong Un before the start of the parade. The DPRK leader invited the president to visit his country at any time he finds convenient," the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, close to the Belarusian president’s press service, reported.