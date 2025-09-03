China marks beginning of its parade with 80 artillery salvos

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. A total of 80 artillery salvos were fired to open a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory in World War Two, a TASS correspondent reported.

On September 3, the People's Liberation Army of China is holding a massive parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The event is attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other heads of states and governments.

According to the schedule, the parade will last for 70 minutes. The People's Liberation Army of China will showcase its traditional and new types of troops, 45 military units in total. The public will have a chance to see Chinese advanced missile systems, tanks, aircraft and unmanned systems. The parade will also be attended by war veterans.