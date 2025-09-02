Trump sees no challenge to US in Putin, Kim attending parade in China

WASHINGTON, September 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he does not view China’s upcoming military parade on September 3 — to be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un — as a challenge to Washington.

"Not at all. China needs us," Trump said at the White House when asked whether he considered the event a challenge to the US. "No, I don't see that at all," the president reiterated.

"I have a very good relationship with [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping] as you know, but China needs us much more than we need them," Trump stressed.

China is preparing to mark the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. The large-scale military parade will be held on September 3 in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, with Xi, Putin, and other world leaders in attendance.

The 70-minute ceremony will showcase the People’s Liberation Army, including both traditional branches and newly established units. Forty-five formations are expected to participate, featuring advanced missile systems, tanks, aircraft, and domestically developed unmanned platforms.

China has staged such commemorative events in Tiananmen Square since 1949, the year the People’s Republic was founded. The most recent parade of this kind, involving about 15,000 participants, was held on October 1, 2019, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the republic.