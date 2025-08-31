Israeli defense minister confirms death of Hamas spokesman in Gaza

TEL AVIV, August 31. /TASS/. The Israeli military has eliminated Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confired.

"Hamas terror spokesperson Abu Obeida was eliminated in Gaza and sent to join all the liquidated members of the axis of evil from Iran, Gaza, Lebanon and Yemen at the bottom of hell," Katz wrote on X.

He lauded the Israeli military’s actions and promised to continue operations to eliminate Hamas leaders. "Very soon, as the campaign in Gaza intensifies, more of his (Obeida’s - TASS) criminal Hamas accomplices will join him there," he pledged.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a regular weekly cabinet meeting that the Israeli military had conducted an operation to eliminate Obeida. However, in his words, his death was not confirmed at the moment.