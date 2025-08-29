Israeli army says humanitarian pauses no longer valid in Gaza City

CAIRO, August 29. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have declared Gaza City a dangerous combat zone and announced that daily tactical pauses in military activity will cease to apply there, IDF Spokesman Avichay Adraee said on Friday.

"Starting today at 10:00 a.m. [7:00 a.m. GMT on August 29], the tactical humanitarian pauses will not apply to the Gaza City. From now on, this area is considered a combat zone," Adraee wrote in Arabic on his X social media page.

The IDF spokesman emphasized that the Israeli military made this decision "based on an assessment of the situation on the ground and on the directives of the political leadership" of the country. Although the Israeli army "will still support all efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza," its military "will continue operations against terrorist formations in the enclave," he pointed out.

On July 27, the IDF announced that it would introduce daily tactical pauses in military activities for humanitarian purposes in the areas of Al-Mawasi, Deir al-Balah, and Gaza City between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. local time (between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. GMT).

The IDF press service noted that designated secure humanitarian corridors would remain in place permanently from 06:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. local time (from 3:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. GMT) to enable the safe passage of UN and humanitarian aid organization convoys delivering and distributing food and medicine across Gaza.

The Israeli army underlined that these measures were "coordinated with the UN and international organizations" following discussions on the matter.

The Palestinian radical movement Hamas, which controls Gaza, denounced the decision and said that Israel is using humanitarian pauses "to cover the continuation of hostilities, during which civilians are being killed" in the enclave.