Chinese ambassador praises Putin-Xi meeting in September as 'landmark'

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will hold a historic meeting in September that will give a powerful boost to relations between the two countries, Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui told TASS in an interview.

"In September, during the golden fall season, a solemn meeting will be held in Beijing dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War," he said. "The leaders of China and Russia will once again hold an important meeting of historic significance, which will determine the direction of the further development of bilateral relations and give new impetus to deepening cooperation in all areas," the diplomat noted.

The ambassador emphasized that China and Russia are good neighbors connected by "shared rivers and mountains" and are "time-tested true friends who always regard each other as priority partners for cooperation." "China-Russia relations are based on the fundamental interests and common needs of the two countries. They have a clear historical logic and powerful internal driving forces," he added. "They are among the most stable, mature and strategically valuable relations between major powers in the modern world," Zhang Hanhui said.

Friendship without hostility

The diplomat stressed that relations between the two countries are independent and not aimed against any third state. "Our nations have successfully charted the right course for the coexistence of two neighboring great powers. Over the past decade, under the strategic leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, China-Russia ties have risen to their highest level in history. They are defined by lasting good neighborliness, genuine friendship, and broad strategic cooperation built on mutual benefit," Zhang Hanhui emphasized.

According to him, the development of high-level China-Russia relations "not only meets the fundamental interests of the peoples of the two countries, but also corresponds to the general expectations of the international community regarding global cooperation between major and neighboring powers." "Learning from history and looking to the future, the two countries are bringing more stability and positive energy to a turbulent world through the certainty and stability of China-Russia strategic cooperation," the ambassador said.

On upcoming visit

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin is preparing for his upcoming "unprecedented" visit to China, which will take place before the Russian leader attends the Eastern Economic Forum.