Russian oil supplies to Hungary, Slovakia via Druzhba pipeline restored — MOL

BUDAPEST, August 28. /TASS/. Oil supplies from Russia to Hungary and Slovakia through the Druzhba pipeline, which had come under attack by the Ukrainian armed forces, have been restored, according to Hungarian company MOL, which receives crude oil through this route for its refineries.

"Oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia were restored today," MOL stated. The company did not specify the volume of supplies that have been resumed.

Earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto said that crude deliveries through Druzhba would be partially restored on August 28.