Deploying Swiss troops requires UN or OSCE mandate — Defense Ministry

GENEVA, August 27. /TASS/. Swiss troops could be deployed to Ukraine to participate in a peacekeeping mission only with a mandate from the United Nations or the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), said Ursina Bentele, spokesperson for Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Security Policy (SEPOS, part of the Defense Ministry).

"Under Article 66 of the Federal Act ‘On the Army and Military Administration,’ a UN or OSCE mandate is mandatory for Switzerland’s participation in a military peacekeeping mission. Participation in peace enforcement operations and, consequently, combat actions is ruled out for Switzerland," she told TASS, commenting on discussions initiated by the Green Liberal Party of Switzerland (GLP) about the possible deployment of Swiss troops to Ukraine.

Bentele emphasized that even if the above-mentioned organizations issued a mandate, Switzerland would not be able to act without a request, which would require approval from the government and parliament. So far, "Switzerland has not received any requests for its participation in a military peacekeeping mission in Ukraine," the spokesperson added.

The Blick newspaper reported earlier that GLP members had raised the issue of sending Swiss troops to Ukraine. According to Gwenael Richard, co-chair of the GLP youth organization, the confederation cannot limit itself to providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine but should "send troops to Ukraine’s border area as part of a peacekeeping mission." The initiative is expected to be discussed during the fall parliament session.

Bloomberg reported earlier, citing sources, that about ten countries were ready to send troops to Ukraine under a potential future peace agreement. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on August 18 that Moscow rejected any scenario involving the deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine, which could lead to uncontrolled escalation.