Russia pushes to extend UN resolution on Iranian nuclear program — permanent mission

UNITED NATIONS, August 27. /TASS/. Russia aims to extend the validity of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which supports the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, in hopes of fostering a diplomatic solution, Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, told reporters.

"We would like to extend Resolution 2231. Russia and China, as responsible participants in the JCPOA, wish to provide some room for diplomacy and opportunities to seek a compromise to this issue," he said in response to a related question.

Polyansky emphasized the goal of prioritizing peace: "We believe that the international community should choose peace over war, and that is what our draft [resolution] is about. We are distributing its second version to the Security Council members right now."

According to the document seen by TASS, the proposal would extend Resolution 2231 for six months, until April 18, 2026.

The United States and the EU3 countries previously set the end of August as the deadline for concluding a nuclear deal with Iran. If no agreement is reached, the EU3 plans to trigger the snapback mechanism, which would re-impose UN Security Council sanctions previously lifted under the 2015 JCPOA.

Iran, meanwhile, has warned the EU3 against coordinating its position with the United States and has threatened to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty if UN sanctions are reinstated. In 2025, five rounds of Iran-US talks on the nuclear issue ended without result, due in part to Israel’s military operation starting on June 13 and US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22. Negotiations conducted by the EU3 countries were unable to mediate a new agreement.