MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Former Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s armed forces and current Ukrainian ambassador to Britain, Valery Zaluzhny, has stated that Russia is the center of military science. Speaking as a guest on the "New Ukrainian School" podcast, Zaluzhny recounted how he once eagerly accepted an offer to continue his military training in Moscow. Although he was unable to pursue that training later, he spoke highly of Russian military expertise.

"When I received the offer, of course I agreed - it was simply 'Wow! Wow! Wow!'" he recalled. "Honestly, as of today, all military science is there in Russia."

The host expressed surprise, asking whether Ukraine had failed to develop its own military traditions. Zaluzhny responded firmly, "I say it as I see it. Anyone who wants to argue is welcome. By the way, citing Russian works in scientific papers is prohibited. I don’t understand how to advance military science without referencing them - it’s all there. Unfortunately, that’s just the reality."

During the interview, Zaluzhny also emphasized that Ukraine’s military training, especially in cultivating leadership qualities, should not "blindly copy" models from Britain or America. Instead, he stressed the importance of considering the unique mentality and circumstances of Ukraine.