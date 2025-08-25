Over 1,000 detained in Washington after National Guard deployment — US attorney general

WASHINGTON, August 25. /TASS/. Law enforcement agencies have carried out more than 1,000 arrests and confiscated over 100 illegal firearms in the past two weeks since the US National Guard was deployed to Washington, US Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Monday.

"[Let's] make the D.C. safe again. [Officers carried out] 1,007 arrests, 111 illegal guns [were] seized," says an infographic picture released on Bondi’s X social media page.

The attorney general noted that another 86 arrests, "including multiple suspects accused of attacking law enforcement and National Guard personnel," were carried out in the US capital last night. A suspected member of the transnational gang "Tren de Aragua," which is recognized as a terrorist organization in the United States, was also arrested.

The Washington Post reported that nearly 2,200 US National Guard troops were involved in operations to curb illegal immigration and crime in Washington.

On August 11, US President Donald Trump announced that National Guard troops would be sent to Washington to tackle rising crime. The US leader said he would place the city's police department under direct federal control and that the armed forces could be involved in maintaining order in Washington if necessary.

On August 22, Trump said he was ready to use federal government resources, including active-duty military, to deal with crime in other major US cities like Chicago and New York.