US sees security guarantees, territories key to Ukrainian deal — JD Vance

NEW YORK, August 24. /TASS/. The US administration believes that resolving the issue of Ukraine's security guarantees and territorial issues will be a key factor in reaching a peace deal, Vice President JD Vance said.

"Fundamentally, the disagreement here is over security guarantees versus where you draw the battle lines in Ukraine," he said.

"So, whether we solve those issues — we've actually identified the two critical issues, one to Ukrainians, one to the Russians. And I think that that is where the fruit — if we ultimately solve this thing — that's where the fruit of an agreement will come."

Possible deployment of Western military personnel to Ukraine in the event of a settlement of the crisis as security guarantees began to be actively raised again by European politicians after Vladimir Zelensky's meeting with Trump in Washington on Monday.

Moscow opposes the presence of NATO military personnel in Ukraine. On Thursday, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that ensuring Ukraine's security guarantees through "foreign military intervention in some part of the Ukrainian territory" would be unacceptable for Russia.