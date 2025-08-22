China believes participation of all parties essential for settling Ukrainian crisis — MFA

BEIJING, August 22. /TASS/. China believes that all parties should contribute to a political settlement of the conflict in Ukraine in line with the concept of comprehensive security, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said, commenting on Vladimir Zelensky’s refusal of China’s participation in ensuring Ukraine’s security.

"China maintains that all parties must play a role in achieving a political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine, guided by the principles of common, comprehensive, and lasting security," she noted.

The diplomat also expressed hope that "the international community and interested parties will achieve a proper resolution of the situation, taking into account each other’s concerns through dialogue and consultations," and emphasized Beijing’s readiness to continue "playing a constructive role in resolving the crisis."

On August 21, Vladimir Zelensky, during a meeting with journalists, stated that Ukraine opposed the inclusion of China among the possible guarantors of its security.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in the April 2022 talks in Istanbul, Ukraine’s negotiating team had called for developing security guarantees that would involve all permanent members of the UN Security Council, "that is, the Russian Federation, the People’s Republic of China, the United States, France and Britain, as well as some other countries, with those mentioned including Germany, Turkey and some others, who could be interested in joining the group of security guarantors.".