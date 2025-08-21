Ukraine has missile with 3,000 km range, says Zelensky

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky has said that the country allegedly has a missile called "Flamingo" with a range of 3,000 km, but its mass production will not begin for several more months, the RBC Ukraine media outlet reported.

"This is the most advanced missile we have so far. It has a range of 3,000 km, which is notable," he said, commenting on relevant media reports at a meeting with journalists.

Zelensky added that Ukraine still has only a few such missiles and therefore he cannot say much about it yet. "We are not yet able to use hundreds of missiles. We will get more of them by December. And by late December or maybe in January or February, mass production should start," he said.

Earlier, Ukrainian media outlets reported that Ukraine had allegedly created its own missile called "Flamingo" with a range of 3,000 km and successfully test-fired it. Ukrainian media also noted that the new missile is very similar to the British FP-5 cruise missile produced by the Milanion Group.