Israeli operation to seize Gaza City to continue into 2026 — media

TEL AVIV, August 20. /TASS/. Israel’s operation to seize Gaza City will continue into 2026, while a three-stage mobilization campaign will take place in September and November 2025 and March 2026, the Ynet news website reports.

The state broadcaster Kan, in turn, reports that according to the army’s plan, the operation will involve five divisions and 12 brigade combat teams, as well as the northern and southern brigades of the Gaza Division. The media outlet adds that three reservist brigades will also be mobilized. The total number of reservists on active duty will reach 130,000 at the peak of the operation. Kan notes that the plan of the operation to seize Gaza City will be provided to the Israeli cabinet for approval on August 21.

On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz approved a plan to take over Gaza City, dubbed Gideon’s Chariots II. The Kan broadcaster points out that Israeli forces have already launched military operations in Gaza City suburbs.