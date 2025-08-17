Up to Kiev to decide whether to accept Putin-Trump peace deal or not — Rubio

NEW YORK, August 17. /TASS/. It’s up to Kiev to decide whether to accept the proposals agreed upon by the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump or not, but the war will only be getting worse, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

"This war is only going to get worse. It's not going to get better," he said in an interview with Fox News, commenting on the outcome of the Russia-US summit in Anchorage. ". Russia's economy is now 100% full time war footing."

"In terms of, like, what [Vladimir] Zelensky is going to agree to, that's up to them (the Ukrainians - TASS) to decide. They're going to have to decide what they're willing to give, and ultimately, what they're going to get, what they're going to demand as well," he said. "You can't have a peace deal between two warring factions unless both sides agree to give up something and both sides agree that the other side gets something right."

"Otherwise, if one side gets everything they want, that's not a peace deal. It's called surrender, and I don't think this is a war that's going to end anytime soon on the basis of surrender," he emphasized.

According to Rubio, the ongoing diplomatic efforts on the Ukrainian track must in the long run lead to a three-party meeting between Putin, Trump, and Zelensky. where we could finalize." "But we got to get this thing closer before we get to that point," he added.

On August 15, a meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump took place at a military base in Alaska. The rendezvous lasted about three hours: there was a one-on-one discussion in the American leader's limousine on the way to the main venue for the talks and a narrow "three-on-three" meeting. The Russian side was also represented by Presidential aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the American side was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and returning to cooperation, and invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress made in the talks, but noted that the parties had not managed to reach agreement.