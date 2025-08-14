{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ukraine crisis

No need in Zelensky’s presence in Alaska — Ukraine’s former PM

Nikolay Azarov pointed out that Vladimir Zelensky is a puppet figure, he decided nothing but is doing what he is told
Ukraine’s former Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
Ukraine’s former Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov
© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. There is no need in Vladimir Zelensky’s presence at the upcoming meeting between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, in Alaska, Ukraine’s former Prime Minister (210-2014) Nikolay Azarov told TASS.

"If it were for me and my decision, I would not have not invited him [Zelensky] because he is a puppet figure. He decided nothing but is doing what he is told," he said.

According to Azarov, Trump has enough tools to push Zelensky to implement decisions that will be made during the summit.

US President Donald Trump said on August 8 that he hopes to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. The date and venue were later confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who said that the Russian and US presidents will focus on discussing options for reaching a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The Kremlin, in his words, expects that the two leaders will meet in Russia’s territory after their talks in Alaska.

On August 12, several sources confirmed to TASS that Zelensky is not expected to come to Alaska when it will be hosting the Russia-US summit.

Ukraine crisis
