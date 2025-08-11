Trump says he was bothered by Zelensky's statements on territorial issues

WASHINGTON, August 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he was bothered by Vladimir Zelensky's statements on territorial issues.

"I get along with Zelensky, but, you know, I disagree with what he's done, very, very severely. Disagree. This is a war that should have never happened. It wouldn't have happened," the American leader said, speaking about the conflict in Ukraine.

"I was a little bothered by the fact that Zelensky was saying: "I have to get constitutional approval. I mean, he's got approval to go into war and kill everybody, but he needs approval to do a land swap, because there'll be some land swapping going on," Trump said.