Arms deliveries to Ukraine to continue regardless of Russia-US summit — NATO chief

WASHINGTON, August 10. /TASS/. Supplies of Europe-sponsored American weapons to Ukraine will continue regardless of the outcome of the Russia-US summit on August 15, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said.

"Absolutely, they will continue," he said in an interview with CBS News.

"So we had the first two packages committed by the Dutch and then by the Scandinavians. I expect further announcements in the coming days and weeks. And this is crucial," he said.

On July 14, President Donald Trump announced at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that the two had agreed to the delivery of US weapons to Ukraine at the expense of European countries. The alliance will coordinate the deliveries, which will include weapons such as Patriot systems. The US president said that the volume of military aid that will be supplied to Ukraine through NATO will amount to billions of dollars.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that he hopes to hold a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15. The date and venue were later confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who said that the Russian and US presidents will focus on discussing option for reaching a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. He also said that the Kremlin expected that the two leaders will meet in Russia’s territory after their talks in Alaska.