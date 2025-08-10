Putin briefs Tajik President Rahmon over telephone on results of negotiations with US

DUSHANBE, August 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon during a telephone conversation on Sunday on the results of his country’s negotiation process with the United States, the Tajik president’s press office announced in a statement.

"The Russian President briefed him on the main results of the negotiation process with the United States," the statement reads. "Country’s President [Emomali Rahmon] expressed gratitude for the information and voiced his support to efforts regarding political and diplomatic ways to resolve the Ukrainian crisis."

The Kremlin confirmed later that Putin and Rahmon held a telephone conversation earlier in the day and the Russian president informed Rahmon about the outcome of Russia’s negotiations with the United States regarding ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.

"Vladimir Putin informed Emomali Rahmon of the engagements between Russia and the United States, including his recent meeting with US President's Special Envoy Steven Witkoff, and noted an agreement was reached to hold a meeting with Donald Trump in Alaska," the Kremlin’s press office announce in a statement.

"Emomali Rahmon expressed support for efforts aimed at reaching a sustainable settlement to the Ukraine crisis," the statement continued.

"The two leaders also addressed pressing bilateral matters, as well as issues pertaining to the preparations for the meeting of the CIS [the Commonwealth of Independent States] Heads of State Council, which is chaired by the Republic of Tajikistan this year," the statement added.

Late this week, the US president announced an intention to meet with his Russian counterpart in Alaska on August 15. Then, the plans for these talks were confirmed by Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov.

According to Ushakov, Putin and Trump will "undoubtedly focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis." The Kremlin expects the next meeting between the two presidents to take place on Russian soil, Ushakov emphasized.

A meeting between Putin and Trump in Alaska next week comes in the wake of the Russian president’s meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff in the Kremlin earlier this week.

On August 6, Putin received US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff in the Kremlin. After the meeting, Ushakov said that Witkoff had received some signals on the Ukrainian issue, and in turn, reciprocal signals had been received from US President Donald Trump.

A White House official told reporters on Wednesday that the meeting between Putin and Witkoff, in the opinion of the Washington administration, went well, and Russia demonstrated interest in continuing cooperation with the United States.

Germany’s Bild later reported that Trump held a telephone call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz informing him that "the conversation between Witkoff and Putin was more productive than expected."

The meeting between Putin and Witkoff was also attended by Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Special Presidential Envoy for Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries.

Witkoff arrived in Moscow at about 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on Wednesday, where he was met at Vnukovo Airport by Dmitriev. About an hour later, the two took a walk through Zaryadye Park in central Moscow.