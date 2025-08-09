Putin, Trump face long-standing issues, plans for meeting encouraging — US expert

WASHINGTON, August 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump face long-standing key issues that require resolution, and the intention of the two leaders to hold a face-to-face meeting next week is encouraging, US Notre Dame International Security Center Director Michael Desch told TASS.

Commenting on announcements by Moscow and Washington regarding plans for the Putin-Trump meeting in Alaska on August 15, the expert said: "It is a positive development that Presidents Trump and Putin are meeting in person." "I am not sure that the Ukraine conflict is yet ripe for resolution but there are a lot of other important issues that it is well past time for the Russian and American leaders to try to sort out. That they are willing to meeting is an encouraging sign," Desch noted.

Trump previously said that he expects to meet with Putin in Alaska on August 15. He posted the relevant entry on his Truth Social page. Then, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov confirmed plans to hold these talks in Alaska on August 15. "It seems quite logical that our delegation should simply fly across the Bering Strait, and that such an important and long-awaited summit between the leaders of the two countries should be held there," he explained. According to Ushakov, Putin and Trump "will undoubtedly focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict." The Kremlin expects the next meeting between Putin and Trump to take place on Russian territory, the aide stressed. "The relevant invitation has already been sent to the US president," Ushakov recalled.