India, Russia committed to expanding cooperation — Modi, following conversation with Putin

NEW DELHI, August 8. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he had held "a very good and detailed conversation" with Russian President Vladimir Putin during which they confirmed their commitment to the expansion of Russian-Indian cooperation.

"Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin," he wrote on his page on the X social network.

"We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," Modi noted.

The Indian prime minister also thanked the Russian leader for information about the latest events in Ukraine. "I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine," he wrote.

Modi also emphasized that he is looking forward to Putin’s visit to India later this year. "I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year," the Indian premier concluded.