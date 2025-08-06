US now better understands Russia's conditions for Ukrainian settlement — top diplomat

NEW YORK, August 7. /TASS/. The US administration now has a better understanding of the conditions under which Russia is ready to settle the conflict in Ukraine, US State Secretary Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox Business.

"For the first time perhaps since this administration began, we have some concrete examples of the kinds of things that Russia would ask for in order to end the war," he said.

According to the top diplomat, the US now needs to compare Russia's conditions to those of the Europeans and Ukrainians.

Earlier, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters that Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff on the morning of August 6. The aide noted that a useful and constructive conversation took place.