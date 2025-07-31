KEREM SHALOM /Gaza Strip/, July 31. /TASS/. Israel has allowed about 5,000 trucks with humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip since May 19, an Israeli source familiar with the situation on the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom checkpoint told TASS.

"Since May 19, 5,000 trucks with humanitarian aid have entered the Gaza Strip," the source said, adding that the cargo included 4,000 tons of baby food. "There is no famine in the Gaza Strip, the claims of famine are a propaganda narrative and a campaign of lies by the radicals from [the Palestinian movement] Hamas. The UN and international organizations should work more actively to deliver humanitarian aid directly to the civilians of Gaza," while ensuring that "aid does not fall into Hamas’ hands."

According to Israel, this week the UN and international organizations received "about 1,000 trucks with humanitarian aid" at several checkpoints on the border of the Palestinian enclave and the Jewish state, which "was distributed throughout the Gaza Strip." Hundreds of shipments sit at the checkpoint, awaiting representatives of the international organizations who are supposed to pick them up.

For instance, at the Kerem Shalom checkpoint, goods delivered by 800 vehicles remain unallocated, the TASS source noted. About 200 trucks with new humanitarian aid are expected to arrive in Gaza every day, the source added.

On May 18, Israel started hostilities in the northern and southern regions of the enclave as part of the large-scale ground operation Gideon's Chariots. Its goal is the final defeat of Hamas and the release of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza.