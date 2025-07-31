Top US diplomat highlights need to prevent direct military conflict with Russia

NEW YORK, July 31. /TASS/. A direct military conflict between the United States and Russia is unfathomable and should never be allowed to happen, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Fox Radio in an interview.

"Well, that’s not even a fathomable thing. I mean, understand, the war between the United States and Russia is not something we can ever see. These are the two largest nuclear weapons militaries in the world, and the danger would just be too great," he pointed out when asked if Russia was in a position to confront America militarily.

Rubio noted that the thing to worry about "is a skirmish or a miscalculation that leads to the start of conflict." Still, the top US diplomat stressed that such a scenario looked unlikely. "We shouldn’t even think about it, because that’s not something that is plausible or frankly feasible for either side," Rubio concluded.