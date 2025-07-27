US, China should maintain relations — Rubio

NEW YORK, July 27. /TASS/. Washington and Beijing should maintain relations and possibly look for areas of cooperation, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox News television.

"The United States and China are the two most powerful and important countries in the world. So we have to have relations. We have to be able to talk to them, and we have to, if possible, find areas of cooperation," Rubio said.

"We're going to have some irritants. There's no doubt about it," Rubio noted. According to him, "every Chinese company has unfettered access to the US market," while "the Chinese market is completely closed," he noted, adding that such situation remains for many years.

"I'm going to rebalance it, but I think we have to be able to do that, and at the same time understand that there are things we have to be able to interact with the Chinese on just to avoid misunderstandings. So we have to have relations with them. We want to have respectful relations with them. And in those areas where we have disagreement, we always have to stand on the American side of the issue," he added.