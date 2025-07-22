MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has signed a controversial law effectively stripping the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of their independent status, according a corresponding entry on the website of Ukraine’s national parliament, Verkhovna Rada.

The law that was passed by the national legislature earlier in the day by a majority of 263 votes. Thirteen lawmakers voted against and thirteen more abstained. Following the voting, chief of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Semyon Krivonos called on Zelensky not to sign it.

Under the law, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office will be under the authority of the prosecutor general, who will be able to influence the activity of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. Apart from that, the law lifts the ban on transferring cases from the Bureau to other agencies, which means that the prosecutor general will be able to exempt cases from the Bureau and transfer them to other prosecutors. According to the Ukrainian media, this law will seriously impact the work of both the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, which controls tax returns.

The law caused outrage in Ukrainian society. According to the Ukrainian Obshchestvennoye.Novosti news outlet, around 2,000 people gathered for a rally in in Kiev to protest against the law. similar protest rallies were held in Lvov, Dnepr (formerly known as Dnepropetrovsk), Odessa, Poltava, Ternopol, and Rovno.

Protesters in Kiev also demanded the resignation of Vladimir Zelenky’s office head Andrey Yermak. Kiev’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko joined the protesters. Demonstrators in Lvov threatened to stage another maidan (the term "Maidan" was coined after Kiev’s central Independence Square, or Maidan Nezalezhnosti, to refer to anti-government riots).