US to urge Europe to follow if introducing tariffs for Russian oil — Treasury

NEW YORK, July 21. /TASS/. The United States will urge its European allies to follow the example of Washington if it sets 100% tariffs on Russian oil buyers, US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent said.

"We do not know what deadline will be, it is 10, 30 or 50 days, but any country who buys sanctioned Russian oil is going to be a subject to up to a 100% secondary tariffs. Now US Senate agrees with President [Donald] Trump that tariffs are a means to political ends. This is revolutionary. President Trump has changed the conversation here," Bessent said.

"I would urge the European allies who have talked a big game to follow us if we implement secondary tariffs," he added.

On July 14, US President Donald Trump said the United States would introduce import duties of about 100% against Russia and its trade partners if Moscow and Washington do not come to terms on the settlement in Ukraine.