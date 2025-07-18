India cautions EU against double standards in energy trade — Foreign Ministry

NEW DELHI, July 18. /TASS/. India cautions the European Union against double standards, particularly in trade in energy resources, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said on the X.

"We have noted the latest sanctions announced by the European Union," he said.

"Government of India considers the provision of energy security a responsibility of paramount importance to meet the basic needs of its citizens. We would stress there should be no double standards, especially when it comes to energy trade" Jaiswal stressed.

"India does not subscribe to any unilateral sanction measures," the spokesperson said. "We are a responsible actor and remain fully committed to our legal obligations," he noted.

The EU approved earlier the 18th sanctions package against Russia. New restrictions cover in particular 22 Russian banks, Nord Stream gas pipelines and a refinery of Rosneft in India. The price cap for Russian oil was lowered to $47.6 per barrel. Imports of petroleum products refined from Russian oil to the EU are prohibited.