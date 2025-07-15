Syrian interior ministry accuses self-defense squads of disrupting truce in Al-Suwayda

BEIRUT, July 15. /TASS/. Syria’s internal security forces have managed to restore order in the city of Al-Suwayda, but armed groups violated ceasefire agreements, the Syrian Interior Ministry said in a statement, published by the SANA news agency.

"Illegal armed groups attacked checkpoints and police officers, disrupting the implementation of agreements to normalize the situation in Al-Suwayda," the statement reads. "Clashes still continue in certain districts of the city against the backdrop of the government’s active efforts to ensure the safety of civilians."

The statement also says that Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes in support of Druze groups.

The attacks "claimed the lives of several members of the Internal Security Forces and the Syrian army."

Earlier, a curfew was imposed in Al-Suwayda, as the Internal Security Forces and the Syrian army drove self-defense squads from the city center.

Clashes broke out in Al-Suwayda on July 13. According to the latest data, the unrest claimed the lives of at least 46 Druzes, 28 Bedouins, and four civilians. Government forces deployed to the area to stop the conflict lost 18 troops.

The Druze are an Arabic-speaking ethnic and religious group, whose representatives live in Syria, Lebanon, Israel and Jordan. There are 700,000 Druze in Syria, the third-largest religious and ethnic minority after the Kurds and Alawites.