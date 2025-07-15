Szijjarto hopes peace deal gets done on Ukraine, making Trump's 50-day ultimatum moot

BUDAPEST, July 15. /TASS/. Hungary expects that the United States' ultimatum to Russia will be irrelevant in 50 days, since it will be able to sign an agreement on Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in comment to US President Donald Trump's remarks about slapping 100% import duties on Russia.

"We hope that Donald Trump's efforts over the next 50 days will lead to success and ensure a ceasefire and the possibility of peace talks on Ukraine, and then in 50 days this issue will no longer be relevant," Szijjarto said after a meeting in Brussels with his EU colleagues, as broadcast by M1 TV channel.

"I also think it is obvious that if European and Ukrainian politicians had not constantly hindered these peace efforts, they could have already been crowned with success."

On July 14, Trump said that the United States would impose import duties of approximately 100% on Russia and its trading partners if Moscow and Washington fail to reach an agreement on resolving the conflict in Ukraine within 50 days.