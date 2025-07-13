Witkoff to meet with representatives of Qatar at final FIFA Club World Cup

WASHINGTON, July 13. /TASS/. US special envoy Steven Witkoff intends to meet with representatives of Qatar at the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, which will be held on Sunday in New Jersey.

"I’ll be meeting them," Witkoff said in response to a question about potential contact with representatives of Qatar as quoted by the journalists from the White House press pool. When asked about the progress of the negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Witkoff said he found it "hopeful."

US President Donald Trump will be present at the decisive match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup to be held at Metlife Stadium. The White House press service or journalists from the press pool did not say whether Trump's contacts with representatives of other states were possible at the match. French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and London club Chelsea will compete for the cup.

On July 6, the radical Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel, mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the United States, resumed negotiations in Doha aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and the release of Israeli hostages held in the enclave. On July 8, adviser to the Prime Minister of Qatar, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said that the negotiations had not yet begun, and Qatari and Egyptian mediators were holding consultations with representatives of Hamas and Israel to overcome differences and determine the framework for the future negotiations. He noted that reaching agreements on a ceasefire will take time.