Murder of Hungarian in Transcarpathia confirms that Ukraine cannot join EU — Hungarian PM

BUDAPEST, July 11. /TASS/. The murder of a Transcarpathian Hungarian in Ukraine during forced mobilization proves that the country cannot be accepted into the European Union (EU), Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

Jozsef Szebestien, a 45-year-old Hungarian-Ukrainian dual citizen and resident of Beregovo (the Transcarpathian region), died in a hospital on July 6. He was reportedly grabbed on the street, taken to a recruiting station, and brutally assaulted by Ukrainian law enforcement officers because he refused to go to the front and "die for Ukraine."

"He was one of us. We must find out what happened," the Hungarian prime minister said in a morning program on the Kossuth radio station.

"From what I have seen on the news, a Hungarian citizen was beaten to death during forced mobilization [in Ukraine]," Orban noted.

"A country in which people are beaten to death due to compulsory mobilization - and this affects everyone, not only Hungarians - cannot be a member of the European Union," the Hungarian prime minister emphasized.

The Hungarian Foreign Ministry summoned Ukrainian Ambassador to Budapest Fegyir Sandor and demanded an explanation for Szebestien's death. The circumstances were described in posts by his relatives on social media.

The Ukrainian authorities rejected claims that the man had been beaten during compulsory mobilization. According to Kiev's reports, the Ukrainian Ground Forces command said that Szebestien died on July 6 from "a pulmonary embolism, without any external signs of physical abuse."