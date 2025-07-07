Top Belarusian diplomat condemns unilateral economic sanctions

MINSK, July 7. /TASS/. Belarus slams politically-motivated economic sanctions as illegal and dangerous, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov said.

"I would like to once again draw attention to the problem of economic sanctions and unilateral coercive measures imposed by certain states on political grounds. I insist that such an approach is illegal and dangerous, especially when we deal with transborder and global phenomena, such as climate change, epidemics and other factors threatening people’s lives and health," the Belarusian foreign ministry quoted him as saying at the BRICS summit session on environmental problems, COP-30 and global healthcare.

The minister emphasized that sanctions hamper access to investments and technologies that might be used to mitigate the impact of climate change, protect the environment, and fight against dangerous diseases. "Such a policy undermines not only Belarus’ efforts but also the efforts of the entire international community in addressing global problems," he noted.