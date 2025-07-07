Houthis report strikes on Israeli airport, two seaports, electric power station

DUBAI, July 7. /TASS/. Houthi rebels from Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement have delivered a series of strikes using missiles and drones on Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, sea ports in Ashdod and Eilat as well as on an electric power station in Ashkelon, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

According to him, the attack was carried out in response to "aggression" after Israeli aviation delivered strikes on Yemen’s ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa and Salif as well as on the Ras Khatib power plant located on Houthi-controlled territory.

The spokesman insisted that the rebels launched 11 missiles and drones toward Israel. For instance, the Tel Aviv airport, the Eilat seaport and the electric power station in Ashkelon were attacked with "hypersonic ballistic missiles."

Saree also stated that the Houthis "successfully withstood Zionist aggression and undermined the plan of attack on a number of Yemeni cities." According to him, air defenses used locally produced surface-to-air missiles to thwart the attack by Israeli fighter jets.

"We are fully ready for a long confrontation, counteracting enemy aviation and repelling attempts to break through the naval blockade our armed forces imposed around the enemy," the military spokesman added.

Overnight into Monday, Israel targeted several facilities in Yemen’s Al Hodeidah Province, including an electric power plant and the three ports used for the main share of imports to Houthi-controlled territory. According to a statement by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the rebels are using the seaports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa and Salif to transport weapons from Iran.