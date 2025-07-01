Iran to renew talks as soon as it receives guarantees US won’t attack again — top diplomat

WASHINGTON, July 1. /TASS/. Tehran will return to talks with Washington as soon as it receives guarantees that the US won’t attack again, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told CBS News.

"I don't think negotiations will restart as quickly as that. In order for us to decide to reengage, we will have to first ensure that America will not revert back to targeting us in a military attack during the negotiations. And I think with all these considerations, we still need more time [to make a decision]," the top diplomat told the TV channel in response to a question on whether Tehran and Washington would engage in talks this week.

According to Araghchi, during the 12-day armed conflict with Israel, Iran "showed and proved that we have the ability to defend ourselves, and we will continue to do so should any aggression be launched against us." When asked if it was possible to peacefully settle the conflict with the US, the Iranian foreign minister noted that "the doors of diplomacy will never slam shut."

"One cannot obliterate the technology and science for enrichment through bombings. If there is this will on our part, and the will exists in order to once again make progress in this industry, we will be able to expeditiously repair the damages and make up for the lost time," Araghchi emphasized. The top diplomat also said that the country's "peaceful nuclear program has turned into a matter of national pride and glory."

On June 25, President Donald Trump announced that the United States and Iran would hold nuclear talks the following week. On June 28, NBC News reported that US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff would hold consultations with Iranian representatives in the coming days regarding a potential nuclear program agreement. According to the TV channel, the talks would address Iran halting uranium enrichment in exchange for the US easing sanctions. The Iranian authorities have repeatedly stated that they will never abandon the development of a peaceful nuclear program, which includes uranium enrichment.

From April through May, Iranian and US officials held five rounds of consultations on the nuclear program. However, the negotiation process was frozen due to Israel's subsequent military operation against Iran and US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.