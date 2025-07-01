Cuba’s top diplomat slams Trump’s latest anti-Cuban move as criminal conduct

HAVANA, July 1. /TASS/. The memorandum strengthening the US policy toward Cuba signed by US President Donald Trump on Monday reinforces the aggression and economic blockade against the island country, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said.

"The Presidential memorandum against Cuba released today by the US government reinforces the aggression and economic blockade that punishes the entire Cuban people and is the main obstacle to our development," Cuba’s top diplomat wrote in a post on X. "This is criminal conduct and violates the human rights of an entire nation," he added.

On Monday, Trump directed his administration to strengthen the US policy toward Cuba, according to a presidential memorandum released by the White House.

Among other things, the document "ends economic practices that disproportionately benefit the Cuban government, military, intelligence, or security agencies." Also, it enforces the statutory ban on US tourism to the island nation. The memorandum "supports the economic embargo of Cuba and opposes calls in the United Nations and other international forums for its termination."

The United States severed diplomatic ties with Cuba in 1961, after which it imposed an economic embargo on the country. Diplomatic relations between Cuba and the United States were restored on July 20, 2015 but Trump suspended those during his first presidency in January 2017.

Cuba says the blockade is the main reason for its struggling economy and demands that it be lifted. Russia has traditionally supported Cubans’ demand.