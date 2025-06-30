Israel shoots down over 1,000 Iranian drones — permanent representative to UN

UN, June 30. /TASS/. During the active phase of the conflict with Iran, the Israeli military shot down more than 1,000 drones and intercepted about 90% of missiles, Israel's Permanent Representative to the UN Danny Danon said.

"We destroyed over one thousand UAVs and intercepted roughly 90% of the missiles that were fired at our cities," he told a meeting of the UN Security Council on the Middle East.

"Not a single Israeli aircraft was lost."

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.