European Commission denies staging mass protests in Serbia

BRUSSELS, June 30. /TASS/. The European Commission absolutely denies accusations of organizing mass protests in Serbia or anywhere else in the world, EC Spokeswoman Paula Pinho said at a briefing in Brussels.

"We fully deny any encouragement of any anti-governmental protests anywhere in the world, by the way, not just in Serbia," Pinho stated.

In turn, also speaking at the briefing, EC Spokesman Guillaume Mercier said that the body is "closely monitoring the situation" and condemns "all acts of hate and violence." According to him, "police action must be proportionate and respect fundamental rights, including for all those being detained," while the EC expects "a swift, transparent and credible investigation into the allegation of excessive use of force by the law enforcement authorities."

Brussels issued the remarks in response to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's statements that foreign forces were behind the organization of mass protests in Serbia.

According to the Serbian Interior Ministry, about 36,000 people joined an unauthorized opposition protest on June 28. During clashes, law enforcement officers were forced to use special means to clear central streets. In Belgrade alone, 48 police officers were injured and 77 people were detained, including one minor.

On Sunday, Vucic declared the state had prevailed over the protesters. "Serbia has won because one cannot defeat the country by violence," he said, stressing he would not pardon any of the detainees. According to him, the rioters had issued "a direct call for civil clashes and attacks on police."

Despite this, mass rallies continued. On the night of June 30, protesters blocked key traffic hubs in Belgrade and other cities, set up barricades and tents, and demanded the release of detainees, early elections, and the dismantling of the tent camp of Vucic’s supporters near the parliament building.