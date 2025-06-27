US, Israel must be held internationally accountable for aggression against Iran — MFA

TEHRAN, June 27. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called on the international community to hold the United States and Israel accountable for their acts of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

"The international community must hold the Zionist regime [Israel - TASS] and the United States accountable for violating international law through their blatant aggression against Iran’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty," Araghchi stated during a phone conversation with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The Iranian foreign minister’s remarks were released by his press service.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage. On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The ceasefire has been in effect since June 24.